Priyanka Chopra's Hilarious Comment on Anushka Sharma's New Pic is Winning the Internet

Anushka Sharma recently resumed work after giving birth to her daughter, Vamika, earlier this year and the actress is already feeling Monday blues. The actress posted a picture from one of her photoshoots and asked if “happy Monday is an oxymoron". Priyanka Chopra agreed with Anushka as the former reacted to the post saying, “For sure! Haha." Priyanka added a skull emoticon to her comment. In the picture, Anushka is donning a green top, royal blue trousers, and yellow shoes with an ecstatic expression on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma worked together in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). Anushka, who welcomed her first child with her husband Virat Kohli on January 11, was originally scheduled to begin filming in May but she returned to work two months before she was expected to face the arclights.

Anushka decided to take a break from films after Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero, as she had been working back-to-back. Anushka Sharma has not yet announced her next film after Zero. The actress is currently busy taking care of her child and looking after her production house, which has bankrolled a bunch of critically acclaimed projects during the lockdown including Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. Her production company Clean Slate Films will release a new Netflix series, titled Mai.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film Text for You. On Monday, she walked the BAFTAs red carpet alongside her husband, Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick have been spending much of quarantine in London, as she films the Amazon Prime series Citadel.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here