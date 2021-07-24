Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas' Bike Accident Video Goes Viral

On May 15 2021, Pop-star and Priyanka Chopra‘s husband Nick Jonas suffered an injury on the set of the show Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. Nick, who was shooting with his brother Kevin and Joe Jonas fell off his bicycle on an obstacle course and cracked his ribs. Nick was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Now, a video from the show which documented Nick’s injury has gone viral.

In the video, the Jonas Brothers can be seen talking about participating in different Olympic games and training for them. While training for mountain cycling, Nick can be seen falling off and rolling from his bike. Joe and Kevin also tumble as Nick falls unexpectedly. He can then be seen taken into an ambulance on a stretcher. The video, compiled by Access Hollywood is now going viral.

After being released from the hospital, Nick also hosted the Billboard Music Awards in that state. Wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, who was shooting in London at that time flew to USA to support her husband. She also penned an appreciation post for him on Instagram.

“Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

In an interview with James Corden after the incident, Nick said, “Something just got caught, dirt on the bike, and (I) just tumbled. A little spill. A fractured rib and some other bumps and bruises, but I’m feeling really lucky. It probably could’ve been a little worse. All is good. I’m recovering nicely. I’ve got a lot of support around me and I appreciate everyone’s well wishes. It means a lot."

