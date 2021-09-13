CHANGE LANGUAGE
Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Proves He is 'National Jiju' as His Shirt Reminds Fans of Solapur’s Chatla Chaddar

Priyanka Chopra's husband pop-star Nick Jonas wore a shirt on his tour which reminded Indian fans of Solapur’s Chatla Chaddar.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is a well-loved celebrity in Hollywood, who has fans from all around the world. Similarly, Indians have a soft corner for her husband, pop-star Nick Jonas. Nick, who is fondly called National Jiju (brother-in-law) in India often makes headlines here in the country. Recently, the singer-cum-actor made Desi Twitter go crazy when he wore a unique T-shirt. During his Remember This tour with The Jonas Brothers, Nick wore a printed shirt, which reminded fans of Solapur’s Chatla Chaddar.

Nick had shared a couple of pictures from the backstage of his tour. He had captioned it, “Last night in St. Louis. That was a hot one! Thank you all for an amazing show."

Needless to say, Indian Twitter users had a field day with the picture. One user shared a picture of Solapur Chadars and wrote, “Try this too Sir, Chatla Solapur." While another tweeted, “We have the same bedsheet as your tshirt at our home." One fan also tagged Priyanka Chopra and said that it was ‘adorable’ that he wore the shirt.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nick had recently shared an adorable post for Priyanka, as she attended his concert. He shared a picture of them gazing into each other’s eyes and captioned it with a heart emoji.

On the work front, The Jonas Brothers, which consists of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas released their new song Who’s In Your Head. The band also appeared on a documentary special titled Olympic Dreams with Jonas Brothers.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

first published:September 13, 2021, 20:25 IST