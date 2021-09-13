Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Proves He is 'National Jiju' as His Shirt Reminds Fans of Solapur’s Chatla Chaddar

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is a well-loved celebrity in Hollywood, who has fans from all around the world. Similarly, Indians have a soft corner for her husband, pop-star Nick Jonas. Nick, who is fondly called National Jiju (brother-in-law) in India often makes headlines here in the country. Recently, the singer-cum-actor made Desi Twitter go crazy when he wore a unique T-shirt. During his Remember This tour with The Jonas Brothers, Nick wore a printed shirt, which reminded fans of Solapur’s Chatla Chaddar.

Nick had shared a couple of pictures from the backstage of his tour. He had captioned it, “Last night in St. Louis. That was a hot one! Thank you all for an amazing show."

Needless to say, Indian Twitter users had a field day with the picture. One user shared a picture of Solapur Chadars and wrote, “Try this too Sir, Chatla Solapur." While another tweeted, “We have the same bedsheet as your tshirt at our home." One fan also tagged Priyanka Chopra and said that it was ‘adorable’ that he wore the shirt.

Take a look:

Try this too Sir,Chatla Solapur pic.twitter.com/9cX9AR8mHN— Saleem Patel (@saleempatel009) September 9, 2021

We have the same bedsheet as your tshirt at our home.— शैलज़ा राणा🇮🇳 (@IthinkAlotttt) September 8, 2021

That T-Shirt has a separate fan base in India because they cant believe the Solapur bedsheet can be…— Raju (@Raju92554296) September 12, 2021

If it's true that this is kinda inspired by a solapur chaddar (indian textile) as I've read from some comments, then how awesome and lovely is that, I mean ❤️ @priyankachopra https://t.co/Dj1JdF43IE— A L O N E (@Art_is_Solace) September 9, 2021

bro you're literally wearing shirt made of bedsheet.— umesh verma (@itsumepub) September 10, 2021

This is the shirt you are wearing Made from the original World Famous Solapur Chaddar(blanket). The city of Solapur is a major textile industry hub in Maharashtra, India.— Sushant Chavan (@Sushant13611088) September 11, 2021

Chatla Solapur, look at this. You've a got a reason to hike prices https://t.co/Eyznuk2woX— अभय मंद्रुपकर (@abhay359) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Nick had recently shared an adorable post for Priyanka, as she attended his concert. He shared a picture of them gazing into each other’s eyes and captioned it with a heart emoji.

On the work front, The Jonas Brothers, which consists of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas released their new song Who’s In Your Head. The band also appeared on a documentary special titled Olympic Dreams with Jonas Brothers.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

