Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Supports Indian Cricket Team, Fans Call Him 'National Jiju'

Nick Jonas was asked which team would he be supporting at the Cricket World Cup 2019, and the singer-actor said that even though he doesn't follow the sport, he'd be rooting for India.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Supports Indian Cricket Team, Fans Call Him 'National Jiju'
Actress Priyanka Chopra, left, and singer Nick Jonas pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Best Years of a Life' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
It seems Nickyanka's love for each other knows no bounds. After mesmerizing the paparazzi at the Cannes 2019 red carpet with their stunning appearance and adorable PDA -- remember the pizza moment while dressed in an expensive gown by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika -- the two are at it again. This time around, a fan of the Jonas Brothers has shared a video on Instagram where Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe can be seen answering questions.

One of the fans asked Nick if Priyanka introduced him to the game of cricket, and if she has, which team is he rooting for at the 2019 World Cup? Nick answered, "Priyanka has introduced me to cricket, mostly her uncles. I don't know about the team I support yet as I don't know much about it. But I'll be rooting for India."

Nick added that they'd played cricket at the wedding, and his brother Joe said that he played so hard that he injured his leg and had to get it bandaged.



As soon as the video was posted, fans started hailing Nick for his support for India. One fan even posted, "The true national jiju... Hope PC and Nick attend a match in England this season...."

Yet another fan pointed out that with his marriage to Priyanka, his option of choosing a team are very limited. The user wrote, "Haha, NICK have to root for INDIA." Another user wrote, "So sweet of Nick to support India."

Nick got married to Priyanka on December 1, 2018, in a Christian and Hindu wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple made their Cannes red carpet debut this year, within a few days of taking the Met gala pink carpet by storm in their striking outfits.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
