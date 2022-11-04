Priyanka Chopra's Jaw Drop As She Is Served With Some Of The Best Desi Homemade Food

Priyanka Chopra is living the best life during her Mumbai trip. On Friday, the actress was seen enjoying a massive spread of Indian homemade meal prepared by her close friends. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was seated at a table with a variety of dishes placed in front of her.

She had her jaw dropped while looking at the widespread. Her meal included rice, chapattis, curries, and various other side dishes. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Every day. Every meal. Friends and family have kept me well fed! #HomeFoodIs The BestFood”.

After her meal, Priyanka slipped into a bright orange dress for another round of promotions. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in the dress.

Priyanka travelled to India after three years to launch her haircare brand in India. The actress has been out and about, promoting the brand in different parts of the city. Recently, Priyanka was at a beauty store in Churchgate for promotional activities. But before the visit, she made a quick pitstop at the Marine Drive and posed for a few pictures. Sharing a video from the visit, Priyanka said, “Pit stop at an old haunt…. Even if just for a minute #IYKYK Mumbai, I’ve missed you!”

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The actress flashed a million-dollar smile as she stepped out of the Mumbai airport. She was greeted by a sea of paparazzi stationed outside the airport. Priyanka has come to India almost after three years. This visit is extra special to her Indian fans as this marks her first trip to the country after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

