Priyanka Chopra's Kali Jacket Divides Fans; Shankar Blames Kamal Haasan for Indian 2 Delay

Actress Priyanka Chopra is famous for stealing the limelight with her jaw-dropping fashion statements. She has again grabbed the headlines for her style after an old picture of her has resurfaced on social media. Like always this time too, her unique fashion style is getting all the attention.

On Tuesday, one of Priyanka’s fan clubs shared the throwback picture on Instagram which was originally posted by singer Nick Jonas in February, last year. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband towards a scenic location. The couple have their backs to the camera.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Sports Jacket With Goddess Kali Motif, Fans Left Divided

Ace director Shankar and Lyca Productions have entered a legal battle over the long delay of the ambitious Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Reacting to the case filed by Lyca Productions, the filmmaker has now filed a counter-petition accusing both the production house and the actor for the delay.

Read: Shankar Accuses Kamal Haasan, Lyca Productions for ‘Indian 2’ Delay

With the changing landscape of standup comedy in India, many comics are coming out of their comfort zones to try their hands at fresh content. Some of these comedians are writing scripts for web series. Here are some popular shows that are written by Indian stand-up comics that are perfect for you to stream next.

A man’s only motive in life is to end it, but what happens when all his attempts to die by suicide are somehow thwarted? Afsos chronicles the journey of Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a struggling writer who after several failed attempts at suicide, decides to hire an assassin to end his life. As he realizes he is nearing his death, he has a change of mind.

Read: 5 Web Series Written by Indian Stand-up Comedians That You Can Stream Next

Actor Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated for a theatrical release worldwide on Thursday (May 13), adhering to the Covid-19 protocol issued by the government. However, the tent-pole film is opening at a time when India is going through an extreme crisis and most producers have pushed back their releases.

Salman’s fans are much excited about the movie which was due to release on Eid last year but was pushed owing to the pandemic and cinema closures. Finally, this year the movie is getting released but fans are worried about how to watch it since most cinemas across the country are non-functional owing to the pandemic. In cities where there is no lockdown, many still want to stay home during this testing time.

Read: Here’s How to Watch ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ at Home

From the outside, acting does not look like a complicated profession. The common misconception with acting is that it is just the art of learning lines and delivering them convincingly.

However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. An actor needs intense preparation for each role. While this mostly pays off, sometimes a role leaves an artist with severe mental trauma. Here are a few stars who opened up about being mentally affected by their roles.

Read: Anne Hathaway to Joaquin Phoenix, Actors Who Opened Up About Being Severely Affected By Their Roles

This and more in today’s entertainment wrap.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here