Priyanka Chopra's Life Hacks Will Keep You Motivated Today, Watch Video
Priyanka Chopra put up a video on social media in which she can be seen giving out life lessons from the cover shoot for InStyle magazine.
Image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Twitter
In a funny, self indulgent video posted by global icon and fashion powerhouse Priyanka Chopra on Saturday, one can see her giving out hacks that may help others in living better lives. Priyanka, who found herself at the center of a controversy by wearing a blouse-less saree for the cover of InStyle magazine, can be seen blending philosophy and style as she shares "5 life lessons."
Life Tip No 1, as announced by Priyanka is, "Always be bigger than your skirt," as the camera pans down to her dress. Life Tip No 2, as told by Priyanka is, "Have nothing to hide," as she grooves, wearing designer Tarun Tahiliani's blouse-less saree. While she flaunts her back, Priyanka mumbles "Sexy, sexy saree."
In Life Tip No 3, Priyanka asks fans to wear a saree and not be sorry. In the next two tips Priyanka dances while she "makes some noise" by tying ghungroo in her ankles and in the last tip she asks fans to "patch their differences." She captioned the post, "5 life lessons with yours truly 😂 (I’m so funny) haha. Check out a copy of @instylemagazine July 2019 on stands today (sic)." Watch video here:
5 life lessons with yours truly 😂 (I'm so funny) hahaCheck out a copy of @InStyle July 2019 on stands today pic.twitter.com/N8NfQyIUgd— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 14, 2019
During the cover shoot of the international magazine InStyle, Priyanka impressed us with her timeless style sense and desi vibes. In the backless saare, the diva turned up the heat and fans couldn't handle the bold femininity that Priyanka was handing out in her latest pictures. See here:
View this post on Instagram
Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one. I’m so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi (Link to the story in bio)
On the movies front, Priyanka will next feature in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Are You Ever Going to Win a Coin Toss?' - Haddin's Son Stumps Finch
- Akshay Kumar Urges Fans to Not Indulge in 'Negative Trends' Related to Sooryavanshi
- Karan Singh Grover is Looking Forward to Working with Parth and Erica in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- MG Hector Test Drive Review – Excess of Goodness
- India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s