Priyanka Chopra's Life Hacks Will Keep You Motivated Today, Watch Video

In a funny, self indulgent video posted by global icon and fashion powerhouse Priyanka Chopra on Saturday, one can see her giving out hacks that may help others in living better lives. Priyanka, who found herself at the center of a controversy by wearing a blouse-less saree for the cover of InStyle magazine, can be seen blending philosophy and style as she shares "5 life lessons."

Life Tip No 1, as announced by Priyanka is, "Always be bigger than your skirt," as the camera pans down to her dress. Life Tip No 2, as told by Priyanka is, "Have nothing to hide," as she grooves, wearing designer Tarun Tahiliani's blouse-less saree. While she flaunts her back, Priyanka mumbles "Sexy, sexy saree."

In Life Tip No 3, Priyanka asks fans to wear a saree and not be sorry. In the next two tips Priyanka dances while she "makes some noise" by tying ghungroo in her ankles and in the last tip she asks fans to "patch their differences." She captioned the post, "5 life lessons with yours truly 😂 (I’m so funny) haha. Check out a copy of @instylemagazine July 2019 on stands today (sic)." Watch video here:

5 life lessons with yours truly 😂 (I'm so funny) hahaCheck out a copy of @InStyle July 2019 on stands today pic.twitter.com/N8NfQyIUgd — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 14, 2019

During the cover shoot of the international magazine InStyle, Priyanka impressed us with her timeless style sense and desi vibes. In the backless saare, the diva turned up the heat and fans couldn't handle the bold femininity that Priyanka was handing out in her latest pictures. See here:

On the movies front, Priyanka will next feature in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.

