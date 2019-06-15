Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra's Life Hacks Will Keep You Motivated Today, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra put up a video on social media in which she can be seen giving out life lessons from the cover shoot for InStyle magazine.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra's Life Hacks Will Keep You Motivated Today, Watch Video
Image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

In a funny, self indulgent video posted by global icon and fashion powerhouse Priyanka Chopra on Saturday, one can see her giving out hacks that may help others in living better lives. Priyanka, who found herself at the center of a controversy by wearing a blouse-less saree for the cover of InStyle magazine, can be seen blending philosophy and style as she shares "5 life lessons."

Life Tip No 1, as announced by Priyanka is, "Always be bigger than your skirt," as the camera pans down to her dress. Life Tip No 2, as told by Priyanka is, "Have nothing to hide," as she grooves, wearing designer Tarun Tahiliani's blouse-less saree. While she flaunts her back, Priyanka mumbles "Sexy, sexy saree."

In Life Tip No 3, Priyanka asks fans to wear a saree and not be sorry. In the next two tips Priyanka dances while she "makes some noise" by tying ghungroo in her ankles and in the last tip she asks fans to "patch their differences." She captioned the post, "5 life lessons with yours truly 😂 (I’m so funny) haha. Check out a copy of @instylemagazine July 2019 on stands today (sic)." Watch video here:

During the cover shoot of the international magazine InStyle, Priyanka impressed us with her timeless style sense and desi vibes. In the backless saare, the diva turned up the heat and fans couldn't handle the bold femininity that Priyanka was handing out in her latest pictures. See here:

View this post on Instagram

InStyle, July 2019.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the movies front, Priyanka will next feature in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram