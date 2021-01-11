Priyanka Chopra's Looks from Her Latest Photoshoot is Breaking the Internet, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sent fans into a tizzy with her latest photoshoot. The actress, who recently wrapped the shoot of her new Hollywood film Text For You, posed for the cover of The Sunday Times Style magazine. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of pictures of her from the photoshoot. The internet looked super impressed by Priyanka's various looks for the magazine cover.

Priyanka's friend and Hollywood star Mindy Kaling called Priyanka's photoshoot "so cool." While American model Nyle DiMarco said that Priyanka was "killing it" in the pictures. A fan wrote, "Stunning, as always," while another said, "You are a true inspiration."

In the magazine, Priyanka also opened up about overcoming cultural differences after her marriage with American pop star Nick Jonas. She was asked if the 10-year age gap between herself and Jonas, 28, was a bigger “gap to bridge than any cultural differences”.

“Neither was a hurdle,” she replied. “Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard," she told the magazine.