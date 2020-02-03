Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra's Loving Wish for Kevin and Danielle Jonas' Daughter Alena on Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra shared a loving birthday note for her in-laws Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughter Alena as she turned six.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's Loving Wish for Kevin and Danielle Jonas' Daughter Alena on Her Birthday
Priyanka Chopra with Alena Rose

Priyanka Chopra shared a candid image of herself with Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughter Alena on the occasion of the latter's sixth birthday. The moment saw Priyanka sitting near Alena on a couch as they seem involved in some fun activity. Priyanka captioned the post: "Happy sixth birthday beautiful. You are very loved Alena."

The couple have two daughters-- Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

Meanwhile, days after the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony, Danielle also took to social media to post new pictures with Priyanka from the gala night. The pictures have the J sisters relishing their Disney princess moment. The pics have won many hearts. Their respective husbands Kevin and Nick Jonas, as part of The Jonas Brothers, had also performed during the Grammy Awards night.

Read: In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and J sister Danielle Jonas' Disney Princess Moment at Grammys

Check out the birthday wish Priyanka shared on the occasion of Alena's birthday.

priyanka

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also reportedly "in final talks" for a role opposite Hollywood actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss in the fourth The Matrix movie. The Warner Bros and the Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. Priyanka will join the previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris, reports variety.com.

Details about her prospective character are currently under wraps.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Talks to Join Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss in Matrix 4

(With inputs from IANS)

