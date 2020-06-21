MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra's Message for Malala Yousafzai on Completing Graduation: I'm So Proud

Priyanka Chopra with Malala Yousafzai

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture with Malala Yousafzai on her social media handle, congratulating the latter on the significant step in her life.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Friday took to social media to celebrate her recent graduation from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Malala, who became of the face of Taliban brutality when she was shot in the head for going to school in the Swat valley, took to Twitter to share her excitement, posting a happy picture with her family, cutting a cake.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep," she wrote.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to congratulate Malala on this significant step in her life. Priyanka posted a candid picture of herself with Malala and wrote, "Happy graduation Malala. Your Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree from Oxford is such an incredible achievement. I'm so proud."

Malala first shared the news of her graduation on June 8 when she participated in the YouTube special, #DearClassof2020.

Malala had shared then that she still had "four more exams to go".

(With inputs from IANS)

