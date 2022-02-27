Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Chopra Talks About Her Grandchild's Name, Says She is Happy to Be a 'Nani'

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra celebrated 14 years of her clinic on Saturday, February 26. During the event, she was asked about her grandchild and how becoming a grandmother has been for her. Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their firstborn through surrogacy in January this year. Although they have not revealed anything about the baby, several publications have said that the actor and the pop star gave birth to a baby girl.

During the event, Dr Chopra was asked about becoming a grandmother to which she said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). She further expressed her excitement and said that she is smiling all the time.

She was also asked about the name of her grandchild to which she revealed that the name has not been decided yet. It will be decided when the Priest gives them the name.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Priyanka had taken to her Instagram Story section to congratulate her mom.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their child through a joint statement on Instagram. It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Since then, the couple has maintained a low profile both online and offline and haven’t shared any detail on their newborn or their personal lives. However, a couple of days back, Priyanka took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her life post motherhood. She shared several photos on the social media platform and one of the pictures also give a glimpse of her daughter’s nursery, decorated with soft toys and a statue of Baal Gopal (Lord Krishna).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film The Matrix: Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves. The Sky is Pink actress will be next seen in an Indian wedding comedy movie with Mindy Kaling. Not just this, but she also has a film titled Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.