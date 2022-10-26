Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Holds Granddaughter Malti Close as They Celebrate Diwali, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali celebrations are a bit special this year as they welcomed their firstborn in January and this will be their first Diwali with the little one christened Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her festival with her family. They were also joined by Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. Priyanka shared a series of family portraits featuring her with her mother, her daughter and her husband.

In the first photo, Priyanka and Nick can be seen doing the puja as Malti sits on her mother’s lap. Madhu Chopra can be seen sitting behind them. The second photo shows three generations of Chopra women- Madhu, Priyanka and Malti. She also shared a couple of more photos of Malti where her face is covered with a heart-shaped emoji.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer..From ours to yours. Love and light❤️PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89”

Earlier in the day, Nick Jonas, too, took to social media to share photos from their Diwali celebrations. The first photo saw Nick, Priyanka and Malti twin in white as he carries his daughter in his arms. The second photo shows Malti sitting on Priyanka’s lap as she performs the puja. Nick is holding her hand in the photo. He wrote, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their daughter Malti this year through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has many exciting projects to look forward to! It’s All Coming Back to Me, James C. Strouse’s romantic drama – which is the remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich – also starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion is slated for a February release next year. Chopra will also be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Russo Brothers’ highly-awaited spy series Citadel. On the other hand, dabbling between singing and acting projects, Nick Jonas also dipped his toes as a reality show judge by coaching The Voice Season 18 and 20 as well as being a dance creator on Dancing With Myself.

