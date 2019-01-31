English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Won
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Priyanka Chopra's New Hollywood Film Isn't It Romantic Will Release in India Only On Netflix
Priyanka Chopra plays a yoga ambassador in Isn't It Romantic, her new Hollywood project that will be aired on Netflix in India on February 28.
Priyanka Chopra with her Isn't It Romantic co-stars. Image: Instagram
Actress Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic will release in India on Netflix instead of having a traditional theatrical release.
According to a statement issued on Thursday, the romantic-comedy, also featuring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India.
Isn't It Romantic tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design.
And if things were not bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare - a romantic comedy featuring her as the leading lady.
Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador.
"I had so much fun doing it," Priyanka said while promoting her film on The Ellen Show earlier this week.
"It was a quick, beautiful project to do, and I love Rebel. This is her first time producing, so that's awesome. I would do anything to support that," she added.
This will be Priyanka's third Hollywood project. She will be essaying the role of spiritual leader and Oshos disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her next project.
Isn't It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada, where it will open in theatres.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to a statement issued on Thursday, the romantic-comedy, also featuring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India.
Isn't It Romantic tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design.
And if things were not bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare - a romantic comedy featuring her as the leading lady.
Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador.
"I had so much fun doing it," Priyanka said while promoting her film on The Ellen Show earlier this week.
"It was a quick, beautiful project to do, and I love Rebel. This is her first time producing, so that's awesome. I would do anything to support that," she added.
This will be Priyanka's third Hollywood project. She will be essaying the role of spiritual leader and Oshos disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her next project.
Isn't It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada, where it will open in theatres.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera, Could be Priced in India at Rs 9,999: Here Are The Details
- Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind
- This Woman Turned A Dying 110-Year Old Tree Into A 'Little Free Library'
- Gmail for iOS, Android Gets New Material Theme: Everything Need to Know
- Ekta Kapoor Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy Via Surrogacy
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results