Priyanka Chopra's New Hollywood Film Isn't It Romantic Will Release in India Only On Netflix

Actress Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic will release in India on Netflix instead of having a traditional theatrical release.According to a statement issued on Thursday, the romantic-comedy, also featuring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India.Isn't It Romantic tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design.And if things were not bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare - a romantic comedy featuring her as the leading lady.Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador."I had so much fun doing it," Priyanka said while promoting her film on The Ellen Show earlier this week."It was a quick, beautiful project to do, and I love Rebel. This is her first time producing, so that's awesome. I would do anything to support that," she added.This will be Priyanka's third Hollywood project. She will be essaying the role of spiritual leader and Oshos disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her next project.Isn't It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada, where it will open in theatres.