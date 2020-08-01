Priyanka Chopra's New Pic Draws Praises from Sussanne Khan, Mindy Kaling: When I Met You in the Summer

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a summer selfie on social media. In an Instagram picture, she is seen sunbathing by the pool, in a black robe paired with large sunglasses.

"When I met you in the summer," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Soon after fans and celebs took rushed to comment box to compliment the actress. While Mindy Kaling wrote "Dear Lord" on the pic, Sussanne Khan dropped fire and lightning bolt emojis.

Take a look at the picture:

Recently, Priyanka tweeted to announce how her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, and she had donated to Assam and Bihar flood relief organisations, and asked fans to provide help.

"The monsoon in India have caused major devastation in many parts of the country. In the state of Bihar, which is where I was born, continuous heavy rains have caused major flooding," the actress wrote in a note.

"Much like Assam, millions of people have been affected and many have been displaced as their homes were washed away in the deluge. As they grapple with this devastation, they need all the help that we can provide. Nick and I have already donated to a few organisations whose teams are engaged in the active relief and rehabilitation work in the state. Now it's your turn #BiharFloods," she added.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in "The White Tiger", an upcoming Netflix adaptation where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.