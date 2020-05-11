Priyanka Chopra's New Pic Proves That 'Sunshine is Better with Cuddles'

On a bright sunny day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to spend some time with her pawed friends. Treating her Instagram family, the actress shared an adorable picture of her pawed friends.

In the sun-kissed picture, the actress is seen happily snuggling with her two dogs-- Gino and Diana-- on a couch. "Sunshine is better with cuddles," she captioned the pic.

The picture is taken at Nick and Priyanka's residence in Los Angeles, California, where the two are quarantining together.

A few days she had shared a picture sharing a warm hug with Gino.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick also recently participated in the I For India digital concert which aimed to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts. While Priyanka recited poetry for her fans, Nick called India his "second home" and even sang a song for the viewers. The fundraiser event collected around Rs 52 crore, which will go towards battle against Covid-19.

Priyanka has also joined hands with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable children across the world from the coronavirus. She and Nick have also donated money to various charities during these testing times.

