Priyanka Chopra's Pre-wedding Celebrations Have Begun, Here's a Sneak Peek into Her Bridal Shower
Priyanka Chopra is a gleaming bride-to-be as pre-wedding celebrations of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have already begun.
Image Courtesy: Mimi Cuttrell/ Instagram
The pre-wedding celebrations of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have already begun. After attending a Broadway musical show with fiancé Jonas and catching up with mother in law Denise, the actress headed for a bridal shower with her girls in the US.
On Sunday, Priyanka's girlfriends, Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia hosted a bridal shower for her at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York. The celebration was attended by Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, his wife, Danielle Jonas and their daughter Alena.
Dressed in white strapless Marchesa gown, Priyanka looked stunning. She also donned a classic diamond necklace and carried a beige handbag.
Excited about the party, Priyanka also shared a still while dressing up. She wrote, "My girls r in town! #anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations."
Mimi Cuttrell, Priyanka's stylist, also posted a picture of the actress and captioned it as, ‘THE bride.’
Here take a look at Priyanka's bridal shower:
Although Priyanka and Nick have not confirmed their wedding dates, speculations are rife that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December.
The duo made their first joint public appearance at the 2017 Met Gala event. They were spotted together at multiple occasions in the coming months. Later, Nick proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday.
The two finally made their relationship official with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.
View this post on Instagram
@priyankachopra at her Bridal Shower ...The dress 😍😍 . . . . . #priyankachopra #nickjonas #priyankachoprabridalshower #bridalshower #priyankabridalshower #nickyanka @priyankachopra #priyankanickengagement #love #bollywood #hollywood #quantico #baywatch #newyork #nyc #la #losaangeles #makeup #hair #eyes #nyfw #nyfw2018
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Perfect Chopra ❤❤ Via @mimi #PriyankaBridalShower . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Quantico #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaNickEngagement #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #NickyankaEngagement #love #NP #pcglobaldomination1 #NYC #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @pc_globaldomination1 #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
