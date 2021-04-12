Priyanka Chopra's Pup Diana Helps Her Get Ready for BAFTAs

Actress, producer, and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday. Despite a hectic schedule,the actress made sure that her pet doggos, whom she considers her children, werefelt equally loved. Priyanka had adopted a doggo in 2016, whom she named Diana, during an interview in New York where she had to answer questions while playing with several other pets. Over the years, Diana has become an integral part of Priyanka’s life and even has her own Instagram handle called Diaries of Diana.

In one of the recent posts on its Instagram handle, Diana is seen being held by Priyanka as she takes a selfie with her. The caption of the picture reads, "Mommy and I." Besides Diana, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas own two dogs — German shepherd Gino and ‘a Husky Australian Shepherd mix’ Panda.

The latest post on Diaries of Diana’s Instagram showsthe pet pooch lying on a comfy feathery bed and trying to sleep as the caption reads that she helped mommy & daddy get ready for the #BAFTA’s.

Meanwhile, Priyanka impressed her fans and followers yet again on Sunday with luxuriously glamorous looks for the BAFTA Awards. The 38-year-old actress served two looks for the event, one for the red crapet and another as a presenter along with Nick. Priyanka wore a read embroidered jacket with white harem pants for the award ceremony. Adding a touch of luxury, the actress also wore Bulgari diamond jewelery.

Priyanka’s latest movie The White Tiger, which she also co-produced, is competing in two categories. The Netflix film’s lead actorAdarsh Gourav has been nominated for the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in the film. Another nomination has been for director Ramin Bahrani in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

