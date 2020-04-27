MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra's Rare Throwback is Unmissable, Take a Look

An image from Priyanka Chopra's early days where she is seen dressed in school uniform has been doing rounds on social media platforms.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born in Jamshedpur city to army doctors – father, late Dr. Ashok Chopra and Madhu. Due to her parent's profession, Priyanka from her early years experienced regular travelling led to changing schools, every now and then.

Among other cities, she spent most of her time in Lucknow and Bareilly before she moved to the USA where she spent three years. The Sky is Pink actress finished her higher secondary education from Army school in Bareilly, which she considers her home-town.

An image from Priyanka's early days where she is seen dressed in school uniform has been doing rounds on social media platforms.

The throwback has been recently shared by Filmfare's official Twitter page which shows Priyanka wearing a braided ponytail and a red sash with Nilgiri written over it, presumably of her schoolhouse.

Priyanka, however never finished her college as she started pursuing her career in modelling and was crowned Miss World in 2000.

The Dostana actress recently featured in a short film titled Family, created to spread the importance of staying home during the ongoing crisis. The motion picture boasted a collection of stars namely, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh.

To express gratitude towards the COVID-19 fighting bravehearts, Priyanka participated in the ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert. The virtual concert witnessed renditions from the likes of Lady Gaga, Sir Elton John, John Legend, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion among others.

Priyanka has been signed as a lead in Robert Rodriguez’ directorial, We Can Be Heroes. Her next announced project is a Ramin Bahrani directorial based on Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger. The film will also feature Rajkummar Rao.

