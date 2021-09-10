Priyanka Chopra's Reality Show The Activist Criticized Online for Premise

Global icon Priyanka Chopra will venture into the reality show space as a host with the upcoming CBS competition series The Activist. It is set to be a competition series featuring sex inspiring activists teamed with high profile public figures working to bring meaningful change to one of these three fields- health, education and environment. The actress will be co-hosting the show along with Julianne Hough and Usher.

However, the premise of the show has been facing a lot of flak from netizens. As much as the initiative aims at helping society, people are objecting to the competition element of the show. Actress Jameela Jamil wrote on her official Twitter account, “Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a ‘prize…?’ People are dying."

Another user wrote, “capitalism capitalizing and exploiting activism and poc struggles by using privileged people is such an american thing to do and, quite frankly, it’s disgusting."

Priyanka, who is a part of The Matrix Resurrections, recently shared the first trailer of the highly-anticipated project. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film sees Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith and others, reprise their iconic roles.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series Citadel. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. The global icon has a series of projects lined up. She wrapped her schedule for Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. Priyanka has a Bollywood film lined up as well. She will share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s next, Jee Le Zaara.

