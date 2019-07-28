Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Pictures with Nick Jonas will Leave You Craving for a Yacht Trip

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' new pictures from their Miami trip proves you don't need a film set to look picture perfect.

News18.com

July 28, 2019
Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Pictures with Nick Jonas will Leave You Craving for a Yacht Trip
Image: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never go wrong with their romantic poses and new pictures from their yacht in Miami proves that once again. The actress, who had taken a short break from social media, is back with a bang and has gone on a picture posting spree. She started by striking a pose in a multi-colour dress on the deck of the yacht, with the sea behind her. After that, she posted two very romantic pictures with husband Nick Jonas.

In one of the photos, Priyanka is seen in a lacy pink bikini, half dipped in water while a shirtless Nick has his arms around her. The second photo is a close-up of the couple looking lovingly at each other. Priyanka captioned both the pictures with a simple heart emoji and no words. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

My 💓

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

💦 🚤 📸 @akarikalai

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The yacht trip seems to be an extension from Priyanka's birthday celebrations. The actress, who turned 37 on July 18, started off the celebrations with a grand party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida, hosted by Nick. The actress looked stunning in a red sequinned long-sleeve outfit with had a plunging neckline.

Nick and Priyanka continued the festivities in Miami and more pictures of them relaxing on the yacht emerged. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Parineeti Chopra were also a part of the celebrations.

While the actress was having a gala time in Miami, a picture of her smoking a cigarette garnered a lot of backlash. Priyanka, who has earlier claimed to be asthmatic and condemned smoking, was criticised as a "hypocrite" for lighting up on vacation.

Read: 'Asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Smoke With Nick Jonas, Netizens Call Her 'Hypocrite'

Follow @News18Movies for more

Also Watch

