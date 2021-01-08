Priyanka Chopra's Salon Visit Defies UK's Covid-19 Norms, Police Intervenes

Priyanka Chopra, whose is currently put up in London, violated the UK’s Covid-19 lockdown rules, as per reports doing the rounds. The country is under a total lockdown to curb spiralling cases amid rising concerns surrounding a more infectious new variant of the novel coronavirus . The regulations state that ‘personal care services’, including salons and spas, must close.

However, Priyanka was seen visiting a hair salon with her mother Madhu Chopra and pet dog Diana. Celebrity stylist Josh Wood was also present. The police were alerted of the breach and reached the salon to give a verbal reminder to the owner of the salon. No fine was imposed.

A website quoted a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police as saying, “Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within a hairdressers on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill. Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued.”

The Hollywood star’s representative told the website, "Following government guidance, Priyanka’s hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations."

Priyanka is currently shooting for upcoming film Text For You in London