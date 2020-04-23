Priyanka Chopra's Selfies Get Sweet Comment from Nick Jonas, Ibrahim Ali Khan Bonds with Sister and Mother Over Chores

On Wednesday, celebrating Earth Day, Priyanka Chopra took to social media and shared some sun-kissed selfies with her fans. In one of the photos, the actress is stunningly staring at the camera, while in the other one she looks away at the blue skies. Fans flooded the comments section with various compliments for the actress. Priyanka's pictures also got appreciation note from husband Nick Jonas.

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Sun Kissed Selfies Get Sweet Comment from Nick Jonas

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is using the COVID-19 lockdown period to strengthen his bond with mother Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan. "I'm spending quarantine, strengthening my bond with my mother and sister as we take charge of the household chores," Ibrahim wrote on Instagram.

Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan Bonds with Sister Sara, Mother Amrita Over Chores During COVID-19 Lockdown

The gibberish filter on Instagram has gotten quite popular, with users trying to guess the correct phrase from a bunch of meaningless words. Anushka Sharma tried to play the guessing game too, but didn't seem to have a lot of luck. The actress shared a hilarious video on Instagram of herself struggling with the filter.

Read: Anushka Sharma Fails to Guess 'Stranger Things' from Gibberish, Virat Kohli Helps her Out

While Bhishma Pitamah, played by Mukesh Khanna, is one popular character from BR Chopra's Mahabharat, his picture from the sets of the show has left netizens in splits. In one of the scenes, netizens spotted a desert cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah.

Read: Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat Reminds Netizens of Game of Thrones' Cup Fiasco

Gigi Hadid, who turns 25 today, has been in the headlines for professional as well as personal reasons. Her on and off relationship with singer Zayn Malik has always been a significant concern among her fans and followers.

Read: Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: Her 5 Best Moments With Zayn Malik

