Priyanka Chopra's Sister-in-law Danielle Jonas Visits Her Restaurant Sona in New York

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new venture, the luxury Indian restaurant Sona in New York City recently garnered a lot of appreciation as it hosted friends and family before its grand opening on March 26. Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law and wife of Jonas Brothers star Kevin Jonas, Danielle, paid a visit to the restaurant with her sister Dina Deleasa-Gonsar recently.

Dina took to Instagram to share a picture of the two along with drinks and delicious food items. She wrote, “Cheers to Priyanka Chopra and a truly delicious new venture @sonanewyork.."

the official Instagram account of the restaurant also shared snaps and messages of appreciation for the restaurant. Delicious and quirky items like ‘Golgappa tequila shots’ and ‘Spinach and goat cheese samosas,’ were served in the restaurant.

With Sona, Priyanka has collaborated with her friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Earlier, Priyanka had shared a few photographs from Sona where she can be seen performing a puja together with husband Nick Jonas. She shared, “This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends @mkgoyal and #DavidRabin. Thank you to our designer #MelissaBowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become #sonanewyork Godspeed!”

A puja ceremony was also organised at Sona ahead of the inauguration.

On the work front, Priyanka features in the recently released digital film “The White Tiger”. The Ramin Bahrani directorial features the actress alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Text For You, Matrix 4 and the Amazon Prime series Citadel in the pipeline.