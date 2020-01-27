Priyanka Chopra's Special Way of Paying Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys 2020
Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys.
Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys.
Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys.
The annual ceremony isn't only focused on music, as news broke earlier on Sunday that Bryant and his daughter had passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Many took to the star-studded ceremony to pay their respects to the NBA legend, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Common and Priyanka.
The Indian actress took a moment to style her decorated nails with the number "24" written on her index finger, reports eonline.com. That number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.
"RIP Mamba," Priyanka shared on Instagram Story with a purple heart emoji, alongside an image of her tribute.
While attending the 2020 Grammys, she walked arm-in-arm with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.
She wore a custom Ralph & Russo design, which featured a plunging neckline and also included diamond-adorned pieces, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.
"This guy," she shared on Instagram, with a photo of her and her beau striking a pose hours before making their way to the event.
The couple walked the red carpet with the Jonas Brothers and their spouses. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Kevin and Danielle Jonas all arrived to the star-studded event together.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Had a Hilarious Response to David Warner Flaunting His Collection of Bats on Instagram
- This Luxury Insect Ice-Cream Made from Bug 'Milk' Has Zero Sugar and Carb
- PUBG Mobile: Exclusive Maserati Ghibli Skin For Dacia Spotted
- Grounded in Love: In a 'Relationship' for 6 Years, German Woman Plans to 'Marry' Boeing 737-800
- Australian Open 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Rafael Nadal Faces Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep Wins