Priyanka Chopra's Sun Kissed Selfies Get Sweet Comment from Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is spending her quarantine time with husband Nick Jonas. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the couple is currently staying at their house in Los Angeles. However, that hasn't stopped them from connecting with fans through social media.

On Wednesday, celebrating Earth Day, Priyanka took to social media and shared some sun-kissed selfies with her fans. In one of the photos, the actress is stunningly staring at the camera, while in the other one she looks away at the blue skies.

Fans flooded the comments section with various compliments for the actress. Priyanka's pictures also got appreciation note from Nick. Soon after she uploaded the pics, the American pop singer rushed to the comments and dropped multiple heart-in-the-eyes emojis.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick have come forward and donated to multiple charities to support those affected by coronavirus pandemic. The list of charitable foundations funded by them include, UNICEF, PM Cares, Goonj, Feeding America and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) among others.

Priyanka also decided to donate USD 100,000 (Rs 76.3 Lakh) along with the organisation BON V!V Spiked Seltzer to the women out there who are working for the betterment of society amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, to express gratitude towards the COVID-19 fighting bravehearts, Priyanka participated in the ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert. The virtual concert witnessed renditions from the likes of Lady Gaga, Sir Elton John, John Legend, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion among others.

