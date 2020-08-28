MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra's Sunkissed Selfies Have Nick Jonas' Heart

Priyanka Chopra (L), Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of selfies from her time at work. Here's how Nick Jonas reacted to them on social media.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared some stunning sunkissed selfies while at work in a yellow outfit that are being liked by many of her fans. She can be seen posing at her work station as the sunlight gently falls on her face and compliments her beauty.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Day at the office."

Day at the office.      Makeup: @patidubroff      Hair: @cwoodhair      Styling: @stylememaeve  Manicure: @chaunlegend

Nick Jonas was quick to drop in heart shaped emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be launching her memoir, titled Unfinished. The work was a result of introspection and reflection into her life and is complete, as shared by the actress.

In movies, Priyanka executive-produces Evil Eye, which is one out of eight spinechilling and interlinked films that constitute the upcoming original OTT series, Welcome To The Blumhouse. The eight films will have a common theme centred on family and love as redemptive or destructive forces.

The first two films -- Veena Sud's The Lie and Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr's Black Box -- will drop on October 6. These will be followed by Priyanka's Evil Eye, and Nocturne, written and directed by filmmaker Zu Quirke, on October 13. The rest of the slate will be unveiled in 2021.

(With IANS inputs)

