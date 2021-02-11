Priyanka Chopra's Text For You Co-star Sam Heughan Calls Her 'Classy' and 'Deeply Thoughtful'

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Text For You opposite Sam Heughan in early 2022. She wrapped up the film's shoot in London recently and has moved on to Citadel shoot, which is directed by Russo Brothers.

Currently, Priyanka has been promoting her memoir Unfinished through various virtual interactions. Meanwhile, she also sent out a copy of it to Sam, who posted an appreciation note for her on social media and also shared a throwback snap from Text For You sets.

"So proud of my new friend @priyankachopra and her beautiful new book “Unfinished”. I’m sure it’ll be as classy, considered and deeply thoughtful as she is. Congrats Pri! Can’t wait for everyone to see our wee movie @textforyoumovie next year! @thunderroadpictures @sonypictures (sic)."

Responding to the kind words by Sam, Priyanka wrote in the comments section, "Thanks friend and fellow author! Thanks for the support always (sic)."

The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama, Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel of the same name. Text For You also stars music icon Celine Dion.