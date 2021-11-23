Priyanka Chopra's The Matrix Resurrections Character Poster Sparks 'Sati' Speculations

The trailer of The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the Matrix sci-fi film series, was unveiled last month. The film stars Keanu Reeves in lead role along with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Copra Jonas and Neil Patrick Harris.

Lana Wachowski, one-half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, has penned and directed the fourth Matrix. Earlier, in the trailer, Priyanka’s glimpse has led to rumours that she is playing the Oracle in the movie. Some speculations suggested that she might be the grown up version of Sati, the little girl who accompanies the Oracle and also meets with The One aka Neo (Keanu Reeves) in the third Matrix film.

Now, a new character poster has further sparked speculations on Priyanka being Sati due to her look and particularly her hairdo, which looks similar to Sati’s in the previous The Matrix film.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Pictures is set to re-release The Matrix (1999) on December 3 in cinema halls in India, ahead of The Matrix Resurrections release on December 22.

It is also a chance for the fans who haven’t seen the film in the cinema, to experience the cult masterpiece in today’s modern cinema screens with massive sound and visual boost. There would be no better time to remind yourself again which pill to choose.

