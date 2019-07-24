Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink' Set for World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is a love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's parents, played by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.
Siddharth Roy Kapur, Shonali Bose, Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Ronnie Screwvala, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' The Sky is Pink will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019, the festival announced on Tuesday.
Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is a love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's parents, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.
The news was shared on the official website of the movie gala, which is scheduled to run through September 5 to 15.
"Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink', starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, @PriyankaChopraJonas, and Farhan Akhtar. #TIFF19," read the tweet on TIFF's official Twitter page, which also shared a still from the film.
Shonali Bose’s THE SKY IS PINK, starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, @PriyankaChopra Jonas, and Farhan Akhtar. #TIFF19 https://t.co/5DTGj8UF95 pic.twitter.com/EKX960DVrW— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 23, 2019
The logline of the film on TIFF website reads: "A recently deceased teenage daughter narrates her parents' poignant, affecting, and inspiring romance, in this unexpectedly humorous love story from Shonali Bose, inspired by the life of late Indian author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary."
Dangal star Zaira Wasim, who recently quit acting, is essaying the role of Aisha in the film. Rohit Saraf is also a part of the cast.
The Sky is Pink is Priyanka's first Hindi project, which she is also producing, after she headed for Hollywood in 2016.
It is scheduled for an October 11 release. Apart from The Sky is Pink, Taika Waititi-directed Jojo Rabbit; documentary Western Stars directed by Thom Zimny and Bruce Springsteen; Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu; DreamWorks' animation feature Abominable, and Tom Hanks' A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will also have their world premiere at TIFF 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IIT Madras Students Impress Elon Musk With Their HyperLoop Pod
- Akram Humiliated at Manchester Airport for Carrying Insulin
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Have Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
- Move Over PUBG, Indian Air Force is Releasing a Mobile Game Complete with 'Gunslinger Moustache'
- Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019: Drunken Driving to Cost Rs 10,000, Driving Without a Licence to Cost Rs 5000