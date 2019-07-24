Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink' Set for World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' The Sky is Pink will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019, the festival announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is a love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's parents, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

The news was shared on the official website of the movie gala, which is scheduled to run through September 5 to 15.

"Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink', starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, @PriyankaChopraJonas, and Farhan Akhtar. #TIFF19," read the tweet on TIFF's official Twitter page, which also shared a still from the film.

The logline of the film on TIFF website reads: "A recently deceased teenage daughter narrates her parents' poignant, affecting, and inspiring romance, in this unexpectedly humorous love story from Shonali Bose, inspired by the life of late Indian author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary."

Dangal star Zaira Wasim, who recently quit acting, is essaying the role of Aisha in the film. Rohit Saraf is also a part of the cast.

The Sky is Pink is Priyanka's first Hindi project, which she is also producing, after she headed for Hollywood in 2016.

It is scheduled for an October 11 release. Apart from The Sky is Pink, Taika Waititi-directed Jojo Rabbit; documentary Western Stars directed by Thom Zimny and Bruce Springsteen; Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu; DreamWorks' animation feature Abominable, and Tom Hanks' A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will also have their world premiere at TIFF 2019.

