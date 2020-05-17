Priyanka Chopra's 'This Time Last Year' Post is in Memory of Cannes Film Festival, Watch Video

With coronavirus scare leading to cancellation of all major gatherings and international events, celebrities are sharing their throwback moments to reminisce about the good old days.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared her Cannes 2019 memories in a compilation video. She said that she missed attending the film festival this year. In a short clip shared by her, we can seen some of her Cannes 2019 moments, on the red carpet and otherwise. Her husband Nick Jonas also features in the video at various points in time. The couple had slayed the event with their presence.

Priyanka captioned the post, "This time time last year. My first Cannes."

Earlier, Priyanka had revealed that Nick is teaching her to play the piano while self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me," the 37-year-old had said, adding, "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

The Quantico actress stressed that Nick is also "an in-house physical trainer, and in-house writing partner".

(With inputs from IANS)

