Priyanka Chopra's Vacation Pics Are Turning up the Heat, Sara Ali Khan Poses with Ibrahim

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently vacationing with husband Nick Jonas in Italy, took to social media on Sunday to share some stunning photos of her chilling by the poolside in a monokini with a cocktail in her hand. Sophie Turner also commented on the post by writing, “All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this."

In another news, Sara Ali Khan, having completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next film, is currently holidaying in London with her mom and brother Ibrahim. Her cute and adorable pictures from the vacation are going viral on social media.

Also, Widely-loved telly couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their wedding anniversary in a unique way this year. Since Vivek was hospitalised following their vacation in Macau, the duo had to ring in their third anniversary in a hospital.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

After attending Joe Jonas and Sophie’s wedding in France, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been on an extended vacation in Italy. Their loved up social media posts are attracting a lot of love from fans of the two stars.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Slays in New Poolside Pictures, Gets Epic Reaction from Sophie Turner

While Sara Ali Khan has already made a place for herself as a promising newcomer in Bollywood, her brother Ibrahim also generates a lot of curiosity, making appearances in family gatherings and pictures on social media.

Read: Sara Ali Khan's Cute Photo with Brother Ibrahim in London Gives Major Sibling Goals

Widely-loved telly couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had quite a unique anniversary celebration this time. The couple was surprised by Vivek's family with a chocolate cake in a hospital, where Vivek is currently admitted.

Read: Divyanka Tripathi Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Vivek Dahiya in Hospital, See Pics

The first song of Saaho, the much-anticipated action film starring Prabhas, is out. The song has the film's leading lady Shraddha Kapoor and the Baahubali star dancing in a club.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor is a Hot Mess in Saaho's New Club Song Psycho Saiyaan With Prabhas

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest interview defending his film Kabir Singh has got him in more trouble. Vanga defended his film which is being widely panned for promoting toxic masculinity as love.

Read: Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Defends Controversial Statement, Says 'You Took Me Completely Wrong'

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more