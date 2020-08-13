Priyanka Chopra’s Wanderlust Keeps Her on the Move

Priyanka Chopra is travelling to wrap up projects in her pipeline. The actress, who was quarantined during the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic, is on the go as travel restrictions are easing.

In the sun-kissed picture shared by the actress, she is seen seated in a vehicle gazing out from the window. Priyanka is dressed in a pretty pink collared outfit, which she teamed with a pair of golden-coloured hoop earrings. She has tied her hair in a neat bun and is wearing a light pink lipstick.

Priyanka captioned the photo, "Wanderlust." She credited the capture to her long-time stylist friend Divya Jyoti.

View this post on Instagram Wanderlust... : @divya_jyoti A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Aug 12, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT

Priyanka along with husband Nick Jonas will soon come up with an unscripted series, tentatively titled, Sangeet Project. She also has a part to play in the science fiction action, The Matrix 4, led by Keanu Reeves. Priyanka is also set to star alongside Richard Madden in Anthony and Joe Russo’s spy series, Citadel. She will also work on a film based on Arvind Adiga's satirical novel, The White Tiger.

Apart from this, Priyanka will headline the upcoming superhero film We Can Be Heroes, written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. Priyanka will also essay spiritual guru and convict Ma Anand Sheela in Sheela by Barry Levinson. She will portray Vanita Gupta in the courtroom drama Tulia, based on a Tulia: Race, Cocaine, and Corruption.