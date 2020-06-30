Priyanka Chopra's Wish for Mommy-to-be Sophie Turner on Her 1st Wedding Anniversary is All Things Love

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in an impromptu wedding after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. The couple followed it up with a more formal ceremony on June 29 in Sarrians in southern France, which was attended by their respective family and friends. Maisie Williams, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, were among those who had joined the festivities to celebrate the couple's union.

Now, on the occasion of Joe and Sophie's first wedding anniversary, Priyanka, whose is one-third of 'J sisters', posted a throwback picture of the adorable couple from their wedding ceremony. In the picture, the two lovebirds are seen walking down the aisle after having exchanged their vows. Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, "Happy one year anniversary. Love you both."

Meanwhile, Joe and Sophie are also expecting their first baby together. As per various reports, it could be welcomed as early as in the first half of July. Sophie and Joe have been spotted various times over the weeks in Los Angeles as they take strolls and enjoy in each other's company. The couple also participated in Black Lives Matter protests in early June.

