Priyanka Deshpande Enjoys 'Good Day' on Canadian Streets, Watch Video

Tamil actress and television presenter Priyanka Deshpande takes us on a laughter fest every time she uploads quirky posts on her social media handle. The actress, who has featured in some short films like Raani Aattam and Unnodu Vaazhnthaal Varamallava, is loved by many for her humorous and bubbly personality.

Recently, Priyanka got the viewers hooked on her lively dance moves as she celebrated a “good day”. Taking to Instagram, the television presenter dropped a video of herself dancing on the streets of Canada. She captioned the post, “It’s a good day.”

The short video clip displayed Priyanka in a cheerful mood. Donning a uber chic jumpsuit with a black cardigan underneath, the actress grooved on the sidewalk with her signature moves. She wore a pair of uber-cool sunglasses and white sneakers, completing her fashionable look.

Priyanka was a treat to the eyes with her adorable gestures and expressions. Lifting up the spirits of viewers, she continues to have a gala time on the Canadian streets, flashing her million-dollar smile.

The video concluded with a desi twist as Priyanka flaunted her signature bhangra step and twirled around gracefully, her expressions on fleek.

The video has not been missed by Priyanka fans, who have poured their hearts out in the actress’ comment section. “So cute like a child,” commented one user. Another called her a “cutie” and sent “lots of love” in the comments.

The video also captivated model actress Pavani Reddy, who remarked that Priyanka was the “Definition of Cuteness.”

Currently, Priyanka is hosting a Tamil television show, Raju Vootla Party alongside actor Raju Jeyamohan. In the show, celebrities unveil their humorous side and engage in fun activities. Apart from Raju Vootla Party, Priyanka is also gearing up to host another untitled reality show.

