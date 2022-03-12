Priyanka Deshpande Joins Her Bigg Boss Tamil Co-Contestants For Reunion in Hyderabad

Curtains came down on Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 on January 16 this year. This season was also replete with its share of fights and funny moments. Many of the contestants developed a strong emotional bond in the Bigg Boss house, and it is continuing to this date.

Recently, Priyanka Deshpande, one of the most popular contestants and 1st runner up of season 5, went on a trip to Hyderabad. Priyanka was joined by her friends and other former contestants from the season, Pavani Reddy, Abishek Raaja and Mathumitha. Priyanka shared two vlogs covering her fun-filled trip.

The first vlog starts with Priyanka welcoming her fans and telling them about her trip. Priyanka looks every bit excited about the trip. After some time she is seen at the airport with Mathumitha and Pavani. While waiting for the flight, Priyanka asks Pavani what she is interested to see in Hyderabad.

Pavani replies that she wants to see Charminar and Old street. It was followed by them boarding the flight and landing at Hyderabad airport after some time. The four friends kept the audience entertained with a lot of funny moments. They were received at the Hyderabad airport by one of their friends.

Vlog then proceeds to the four friends celebrating their reunion. They are seen cutting a cake. After a brief celebration, they are seen visiting Shilparamam, an art and crafts village located in Hyderabad. They also enjoyed a puppetry show there.

Priyanka has also shared some glimpses of her trip with friends on Twitter. We can also see former contestants Ciby and Varun in these snaps. They had joined the four later.

Another vlog of Priyanka’s Hyderabad trip has also been uploaded. This vlog is also full of fun-filled moments shared by these friends. They are seen trying various lip-smacking delicacies and also visiting other shops.

