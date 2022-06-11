Priyanka Deshpande Shares Adorable Picture of her Pregnant Sister-in-law

Priyanka Deshpande is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil television industry. The 30-year-old actor has achieved great fame by hosting hit reality TV shows like Jodi Number One, Start Music and Super Singer Junior.

Priyanka is Vijay TV’s most popular host and has cultivated a huge fan base with her charming smile and bubbly personality. She is an avid social media user and often shares engrossing posts on Instagram. Recently, Priyanka shared a heart-warming picture in which she is revelling with her sister-in-law and brother, who are expecting their first child. Priyanka has captioned her Instagram post, “Officially – AUNTY KITA VA MA”.

Priyanka’s post has gone viral with over 300,000 likes on Instagram. Priyanka’s friends and colleagues from the industry have congratulated the famous TV host in the comment section.

Archana Chandhoke wrote, “Awww… congratulations to the parents and you too aunty”.

“So happy for you Priyanka Ji… God bless your brother and sister-in-law God bless the little one”, read Shiva Kumar’s comment.

Priyanka has achieved great success after coming from a middle-class family. Priyanka began her career with Zee TV and later worked with Sun Network as a VJ. As Priyanka progressed in her career, she hosted several reality TV shows on Vijay TV which propelled her career to great heights.

Priyanka became a household name after she began hosting Vijay TV’s Super Singer. The popular singing reality TV show established Priyanka in the television industry. Such was her popularity that Priyanka’s fans started calling her Super Priyanka.

Priyanka also runs a YouTube channel where she shares interesting videos of her personal life and travel vlogs. Priyanka has a massive reach on YouTube as her channel has close to 1.5 million subscribers.

