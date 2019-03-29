English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Grooves to Tareefan With Nick Jonas, Chris Evans Jokes He is Killed by Iron Man in Endgame
Priyanka Chopra has posted another dance video from her Miami vacation, Angelina Jolie might join the Marvel franchise. Also read why the 'Breakout Actor' tag fits Ayushmann Khurrana perfectly, in our wrap-up of the day.
Priyanka Chopra has posted another dance video from her Miami vacation, Angelina Jolie might join the Marvel franchise. Also read why the 'Breakout Actor' tag fits Ayushmann Khurrana perfectly, in our wrap-up of the day.
Priyanka Chopra is having a good time vacation in Miami dancing on yachts with husband Nick Jonas and his family. After lip-syncing to Sucker and posting the video online, it seems the Chopra-Jonas party looked towards Bollywood for some desi fun. Priyanka posted a video of them grooving to the tunes of the popular track Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding and her fans lapped it up.
Many Marvel fans think that Captain America's days are numbered, that he will die at some point during Avengers: Endgame. Addressing the same, Chris Evans has jokingly said he had to stop watching some of the finished Endgame footage because Iron Man ends up killing Captain America.
From performing stunts like a ‘Roadie’, to being a VJ on MTV, and traversing through layers of television to getting on the big screen, it’s been a long journey for the now Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana. Recognising his unrelenting pursuit to get effortlessly into the skin of the character with each outing, Ayushmann was honoured with the Breakout Actor trophy at the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019.
Read: From a ‘Roadie’ to ‘Breakout Actor’: Ayushmann Khurrana is Bollywood’s Best Rule Breaker
One of the most awaited Malayalam films of the year, Mohanlal-starrer political thriller Lucifer hit the theatres today. The film is popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut project as a director. Lucifer opened to positive reactions on Thursday, with people taking to Twitter during the interval to call it a mass entertainer with class, and a blockbuster in the making.
Read: Lucifer: Twitter Hails Mohanlal Film as Blockbuster With Both Mass and Class
Last year, actor Chris Evans, most fondly known for wielding the shield as Captain America in Marvel's superhero franchise, said that he'd be done playing the character after Avengers: Endgame. Evans recently said he had to stop watching some of the finished Endgame footage because Iron Man ends up killing Captain America. "After I die by Tony's hand, I just said, 'You know what? I can't watch this,'" he quipped.
Read: Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans Addresses Captain America Death Rumours, Says 'I Die by Tony's Hand'
Priyanka posted a video with her family grooving to Tareefan from the film Veere Di Wedding. In the clip, Priyanka also gave a shout-out to Kareena, saying, "yeah, Bebo (Kareena's nickname)!" "When Bollywood music kicks in," Priyanka captioned the video, tagging Sonam and rapper Badshah. Impressed by the video, Sonam commented, "Waah PeeCee" with a heart emoji.
Read: Priyanka Chopra Dances to 'Tareefan' With Nick Jonas, See Sonam Kapoor's Reaction
Angelina Jolie is in talks to star in Marvel Studios The Eternals in what would be the actress first venture into the superhero realm. Details about the movie and what character Jolie would play are being kept under wraps.
Read: Angelina Jolie in Talks to Star In Marvel Studios' The Eternals
