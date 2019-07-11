Priyanka Kalantri of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shares Beautiful Images from Her Maternity Shoot
Into her last trimester, Priyanka Kalantri looked cute in a pink maxi dress. See pictures here.
Image of Priyanka Kalantri, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Priyanka Kalantri and husband Vikas Kalantri are all set to welcome their first child. The actress who found fame playing Ayush Agarwal's sister in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is 35 weeks into her pregnancy and is glowing as is evident in the maternity shoot images she shared on social media.
The Rang Badalti Odhani actor shared a few pictures on her Instagram account. Into her last trimester, she looked cute in a pink maxi dress, sporting a baby bump. She captioned the image, "This entire journey of carrying my little baby inside has made me the most happiest person Only a mother can understand this kind of unconditional. Totally sinking into the new mee time pampering and relaxing myself while looking forward to meeting my little one very soon."
View this post on Instagram
This entire journey of carrying my little baby inside has made me the most happiest person Only a mother can understand this kind of unconditional Totally sinking into the new mee time pampering and relaxing myself while looking forward to meeting my little one very soon♀️ #youmakemyworldgoround #boyorgirl . Outfit : @the_adhya_designer @akashidesignerstudio #mothersdiary #tobemommy #priyankavikaaskalantri #37weekspregnant #blogger #influencer #instablogger #instagood #instapic #tobemom #motherhood #momstuff #instalikes #instastyle #mommyblogger #happy #dressup #babybump #babybelly #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancydiary #vikaaskalantri #fathertobe #dadtobe #parentstobe #photooftheday
It was only recently that Priyanka and Vikas shared the news on social media posting an adorable image, alongside the caption, "When silence is stronger than words You are and always will be my reason to smile.The perfect husband and the perfect father-to-be."
View this post on Instagram
When silence is stronger than words You are and always will be my reason to smile.The perfect husband and the perfect father-to-be #iloveyou . #mothersdiary #tobemommy #priyankavikaaskalantri #37weekspregnant #blogger #influencer #instablogger #instagood #instapic #tobemom #motherhood #momstuff #instalikes #instastyle #mommyblogger #happy #dressup #babybump #babybelly #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancydiary #vikaaskalantri #fathertobe #dadtobe #parentstobe #photooftheday #ootd #picoftheday
View this post on Instagram
Mom to be & Dad to be . Filled with so much love and excitement as just few days left to meet the new member of our family . . @adityab.photography . . #mothersdiary #tobemommy #priyankavikaaskalantri #36weekspregnant #blogger #influencer #instablogger #instagood #instapic #tobemom #motherhood #momstuff #instalikes #instastyle #mommyblogger #happy #dressup #babybump #babybelly #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancydiary #vikaaskalantri #fathertobe #dadtobe #parentstobe #mummylife #mummy #mummydiaries #maternityshoot
The news was met with much enthusiasm as a number of actors took to social media to congratulate the couple. Actors Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala and Pooja Bisht congratulated the couple with heart emojis, while Raymon Singh, Sunayana Fozdar, Aamna Sharif and Roshni Sahota too wished the couple on their new journey.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Says Deepika Padukone's Child-like Quality is a Precious Part of His Life
- Samuel L Jackson Takes a Jibe At Daniel Craig, Says ‘I’m Not Looking for Another Job’
- Kriti Sanon Stuns in Lime Green Outfit for Arjun Patiala's Promotions
- JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'
- Agent Smith Malware Has Affected Over 15 Million Android Phones in India: Check Point