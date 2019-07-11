Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Kalantri of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shares Beautiful Images from Her Maternity Shoot

Into her last trimester, Priyanka Kalantri looked cute in a pink maxi dress. See pictures here.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Priyanka Kalantri of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shares Beautiful Images from Her Maternity Shoot
Image of Priyanka Kalantri, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Priyanka Kalantri and husband Vikas Kalantri are all set to welcome their first child. The actress who found fame playing Ayush Agarwal's sister in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is 35 weeks into her pregnancy and is glowing as is evident in the maternity shoot images she shared on social media.

The Rang Badalti Odhani actor shared a few pictures on her Instagram account. Into her last trimester, she looked cute in a pink maxi dress, sporting a baby bump. She captioned the image, "This entire journey of carrying my little baby inside has made me the most happiest person Only a mother can understand this kind of unconditional. Totally sinking into the new mee time pampering and relaxing myself while looking forward to meeting my little one very soon."

This entire journey of carrying my little baby inside has made me the most happiest person Only a mother can understand this kind of unconditional Totally sinking into the new mee time pampering and relaxing myself while looking forward to meeting my little one very soon‍♀️ #youmakemyworldgoround #boyorgirl . Outfit : @the_adhya_designer @akashidesignerstudio #mothersdiary #tobemommy #priyankavikaaskalantri #37weekspregnant #blogger #influencer #instablogger #instagood #instapic #tobemom #motherhood #momstuff #instalikes #instastyle #mommyblogger #happy #dressup #babybump #babybelly #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancydiary #vikaaskalantri #fathertobe #dadtobe #parentstobe #photooftheday

A post shared by Priyanka Vikaas Kalantri (@priyankavikaaskalantri) on

It was only recently that Priyanka and Vikas shared the news on social media posting an adorable image, alongside the caption, "When silence is stronger than words You are and always will be my reason to smile.The perfect husband and the perfect father-to-be."

The news was met with much enthusiasm as a number of actors took to social media to congratulate the couple. Actors Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala and Pooja Bisht congratulated the couple with heart emojis, while Raymon Singh, Sunayana Fozdar, Aamna Sharif and Roshni Sahota too wished the couple on their new journey.

