News18 » Movies
2-min read

Priyanka, Madhu Chopra Send Handwritten Note to Rajesh Khattar and Wife on Welcoming Baby Boy

Wishes started to pour in for Rajesh Khattar as the actor recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Vandana Sajnani. A special wish also came from Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Malati.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
Priyanka, Madhu Chopra Send Handwritten Note to Rajesh Khattar and Wife on Welcoming Baby Boy
Wishes started to pour in for Rajesh Khattar as the actor recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Vandana Sajnani. A special wish also came from Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Malati.
Loading...

Rajesh Khattar recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Vandana Sajnani. The occasion called out for a louder celebration as it is after 11 years of their marriage and multiple pregnancy failures that the couple embraced parenthood. Upon the announcement of the news, a number of family members and friends from the film and television fraternity extended their congratulatory wishes to the couple.

A special wish also came from Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Malati, who sent out their wish with a handwritten congratulatory note to the couple. Thanking them for the same, Khattar's wife, on Monday, shared an Instagram post. "To the one who knew it long back :) Thx so much for pumping me with a lot of strength , those wise words , tips and above all , sending me all the positive vibes from whichever part of the world you were @madhumalati thank you #Gramma #Madhuchopra Love you 😘 @priyankachopra #Priyankachopra, (sic)" she wrote along with the pictures.

She also posted a video of the note revealing its contents. The note reads, "Welcome Home baby, Vanraj Krishna Khattar. Loads of love, Gramma Chopra."

Vandana Sajnani shares a close bond with the Chopra's. On Priyanka and Madhu's birthday, she penned down heartfelt posts for the two. Rajesh and Vandana were also among the guests at Priyanka's wedding with Nick Jonas.

Talking of Rajesh and Vandana embracing parenthood, the couple had a rough time to become parents. Before welcoming a baby boy, the couple had to face three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures.

Talking to an entertainment portal about embracing parenthood, actor Rajesh Khattar, who is in seventh heaven said, “It’s a great feeling, but this journey has been anything but smooth.”

The couple has named their baby Vanraj Krishna Khattar; as the name is the combination of Vandana and Rajesh’s name. Rajesh was previously married to Neelima Azim and is the father of actor Ishaan Khatter. He is also step-dad to actor Shahid Kapoor.

