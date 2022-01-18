Priyanka Mohan's Instagram Feed Giving Major Fashion Goals to her Fans

Priyanka Arul Mohan, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films, has been giving major fashion goals to her fans with her pictures on Instagram. The 27-year-old got an immense fan following after the success of the Tamil film Doctor, which starred Sivakarthikeyan opposite her. She has a massive fan following of over 1.6 million on Instagram. Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her in stylish western and Indian dresses and giving lifestyle goals to her followers.

In her latest post, Priyanka has shared two pictures of her in a blue salwar suit. Her smile, while posing for the camera, seems to have added elegance to the picture. She accessorised her look with a long earring and kept her hair open.

Priyanka has shared a couple of pictures of her in western dresses too. She is seen wearing a yellow floral printed dress. In a few of the pictures, she can be seen holding a yellow flower above her ear.

Priyanka’s pictures in a Yellow and Blue shirt garnered over 6,98,000 likes. In the pictures, she looked beautiful as she posed for the camera.

Priyanka has also shared a few Behind The Scenes (BTS) pictures and videos from her upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The pictures and videos also feature her co-star of the movie Suriya. The movie marks the first collaboration of both the stars.

Recently, makers released the video of Summa Surrunu song from director Pandiraj’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The dance number features Suriya and Priyanka Mohan, the lead pair of the film. Singer Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi have given voice for the track Summa Surrunu and Sivakarthikeyan has written the lyrics. D Imman has composed the music for the film.

Two tracks of the film— Wada Thampi and Ullam Uruguthaiya— were released earlier. Etharkkum Thunindhavan is expected to be released in four languages – Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam on February 4.

