Priyanka-Nick Jonas Welcome New Family Member, Pamela Anderson Recreates Baywatch Moment

Priyanka Chopra was reunited with Nick Jonas after having spent few weeks away from him due to work commitments. She had planned a big surprise for Nick as she woke him up in the morning with an adorable gift that the latter had no inkling of. Priyanka gifted Nick a puppy and even posted pics and videos from the time she surprised him in his bedroom.

Actress Pamela Anderson re-lived her Baywatch moment recently as she ran along a beach in a skin-tight wet suit. The actress, who in the 1990s played lifeguard CJ Parker in Baywatch, was filming an ad for a car servicing firm on Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia.

If you like the comedy as well as the Marvel-themed satire in Thor: Ragnarok, you might have the actors Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth to thank. According to Mark Ruffalo, much of the Thor: Ragnarok's script was improvised by him along with Chris Hemsworth.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has opened up about the box office performance of his ambitious project PM Narendra Modi, which was plagued hugely by concerns that it would "disturb the level playing field during the elections" because of its source material.

Vijay Deverakonda's new house is so big that it scares him, admits the Telugu superstar. The actor recently purchased a new house in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, which is reportedly worth Rs 15 crore. Vijay says the house is so big that he feels scared and he needs his mother around.

