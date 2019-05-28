Priyanka-Nick to Malaika-Arjun: Bollywood Celebs Who Proved Love Knows No Boundary

Arjun Kapoor making his relationship with Malaika Arora official, once again proves that when it comes to love, age is just a number. Following months of speculations, the duo has finally come forward to claim that they are indeed dating.With the couple finally admitting to their love affair, we bring to you seven other celebrities who chose love over age:Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015 when Mira was 21. They have an age difference of 13 years.Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 last year in an exclusive yet lavish affair. They have an age difference of 10 years.It might be surprising to know that this adorable couple of has an age gap of 9 years. Riteish, it turns out, is nine years elder to his wife. They first met on the sets of their debut film “Tujhe Meri Kasam” (2003).Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar are a perfect example of age being just a number. This evergreen couple got married in 1966 when Saira was just 22. Dilip Kumar is 22 years older to her.Well this royal couple got married after dating for 5 years. They have an age difference of 10 years. In fact, pictures from Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage to actor Amrita Singh (who is quite a bit older to him), shows a young Kareena in attendance as well. Kareena and Saif have a son Taimur who has already turned into a celebrity of sorts.Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry the ‘Dream girl’ of Bollywood. They got married in 1979 and have an age gap of 13 years.The duo who tied the knot in 2005, met during the making of “Lagaan”. Kiran Rao is nine years younger to Aamir Khan.