Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Priyanka-Nick to Malaika-Arjun: Bollywood Celebs Who Proved Love Knows No Boundary

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor aren't the only couple with age difference. Here are some other celebs with age gap.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka-Nick to Malaika-Arjun: Bollywood Celebs Who Proved Love Knows No Boundary
Arjun has confirmed dating Malaika.
Loading...
Arjun Kapoor making his relationship with Malaika Arora official, once again proves that when it comes to love, age is just a number. Following months of speculations, the duo has finally come forward to claim that they are indeed dating.

With the couple finally admitting to their love affair, we bring to you seven other celebrities who chose love over age:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor: Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015 when Mira was 21. They have an age difference of 13 years.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 last year in an exclusive yet lavish affair. They have an age difference of 10 years.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza: It might be surprising to know that this adorable couple of has an age gap of 9 years. Riteish, it turns out, is nine years elder to his wife. They first met on the sets of their debut film “Tujhe Meri Kasam” (2003).

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar: Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar are a perfect example of age being just a number. This evergreen couple got married in 1966 when Saira was just 22. Dilip Kumar is 22 years older to her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan: Well this royal couple got married after dating for 5 years. They have an age difference of 10 years. In fact, pictures from Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage to actor Amrita Singh (who is quite a bit older to him), shows a young Kareena in attendance as well. Kareena and Saif have a son Taimur who has already turned into a celebrity of sorts.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra: Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry the ‘Dream girl’ of Bollywood. They got married in 1979 and have an age gap of 13 years.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: The duo who tied the knot in 2005, met during the making of “Lagaan”. Kiran Rao is nine years younger to Aamir Khan.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram