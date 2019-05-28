English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka-Nick to Malaika-Arjun: Bollywood Celebs Who Proved Love Knows No Boundary
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor aren't the only couple with age difference. Here are some other celebs with age gap.
Arjun has confirmed dating Malaika.
Loading...
Arjun Kapoor making his relationship with Malaika Arora official, once again proves that when it comes to love, age is just a number. Following months of speculations, the duo has finally come forward to claim that they are indeed dating.
With the couple finally admitting to their love affair, we bring to you seven other celebrities who chose love over age:
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor: Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015 when Mira was 21. They have an age difference of 13 years.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 last year in an exclusive yet lavish affair. They have an age difference of 10 years.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza: It might be surprising to know that this adorable couple of has an age gap of 9 years. Riteish, it turns out, is nine years elder to his wife. They first met on the sets of their debut film “Tujhe Meri Kasam” (2003).
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar: Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar are a perfect example of age being just a number. This evergreen couple got married in 1966 when Saira was just 22. Dilip Kumar is 22 years older to her.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan: Well this royal couple got married after dating for 5 years. They have an age difference of 10 years. In fact, pictures from Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage to actor Amrita Singh (who is quite a bit older to him), shows a young Kareena in attendance as well. Kareena and Saif have a son Taimur who has already turned into a celebrity of sorts.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra: Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry the ‘Dream girl’ of Bollywood. They got married in 1979 and have an age gap of 13 years.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: The duo who tied the knot in 2005, met during the making of “Lagaan”. Kiran Rao is nine years younger to Aamir Khan.
With the couple finally admitting to their love affair, we bring to you seven other celebrities who chose love over age:
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor: Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015 when Mira was 21. They have an age difference of 13 years.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 last year in an exclusive yet lavish affair. They have an age difference of 10 years.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza: It might be surprising to know that this adorable couple of has an age gap of 9 years. Riteish, it turns out, is nine years elder to his wife. They first met on the sets of their debut film “Tujhe Meri Kasam” (2003).
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar: Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar are a perfect example of age being just a number. This evergreen couple got married in 1966 when Saira was just 22. Dilip Kumar is 22 years older to her.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan: Well this royal couple got married after dating for 5 years. They have an age difference of 10 years. In fact, pictures from Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage to actor Amrita Singh (who is quite a bit older to him), shows a young Kareena in attendance as well. Kareena and Saif have a son Taimur who has already turned into a celebrity of sorts.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra: Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry the ‘Dream girl’ of Bollywood. They got married in 1979 and have an age gap of 13 years.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: The duo who tied the knot in 2005, met during the making of “Lagaan”. Kiran Rao is nine years younger to Aamir Khan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies
- Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Would Have Been in Avengers Endgame But It's a Long Story
- Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results