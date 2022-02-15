Priyanka NK of Super Singer Got Rs 1 Crore For a Song

Priyanka NK who appeared in one of the seasons of Super Singer reportedly got paid Rs 1 crore for one of her songs. The song in question is Chinna Chinna Vanna Quil, which is also her most popular number to date.

Many participants of the hit show are currently working as singers on the silver screen. People like Santosh, Divakar, Satyaprakash, Senthil, Rajalakshmi, Nithiya Sri, Sreesha and Poovaiyar who were part of Super Singer are now popular faces in the music industry.

A video of Priyanka appearing in Super Singer Season 2 has gone viral on social media. Although Priyanka did not make it to the finals, she became famous with her single Chinna Chinna Vanna Quil.

It was this song that opened the window of opportunity for Priyanka. She sung songs such as Abhimaaniye, Hosanna and Baloon. She also worked with composers such as the legendary Ilayaraja, AR Rahman and Yuvaan Raja.

An interesting thing about Priyanka which many people may not know is that she is a trained dentist and runs free medical camps.

Priyanka recently made an appearance on an episode of Super Singer Junior, which is currently airing on Vijay TV. In it, she sang the song Chinna Chinna Vanna Qui’. Her singing was praised by Ma Ka Pa and Nandhini.

Super Singer is one of the premier reality shows of Vijay TV. The channel has a huge fan base because of the sheer variety of shows that it boasts of.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.