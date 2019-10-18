Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra to Voice Sisters Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2's Hindi Version

Walt Disney Studios announced on Friday that sisters Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra will voice the lead characters of Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of upcoming Frozen 2. The animation feature releases on November 22 this year.

Sharing the first poster featuring the two actresses, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra do voice over for the *Hindi* version of #Frozen2... 22 Nov 2019 release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra do voice over for the *Hindi* version of #Frozen2... 22 Nov 2019 release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/KGeekQrpol — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

With Frozen being a billion-dollar franchise that’s earned accolades aplenty, the sequel is set to feature a gripping storyline, characters. Having emerged as a household brand that parents and every young girl looks up to, Indian audiences are sure to regale in this new avatar of Elsa and Anna that sees their two favourite Bollywood actresses as their voices.

Commenting on this, actress Priyanka said, “Elsa is a fictional character who’s known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most-successful animated films to our local audiences. My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna’s character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever.”

Confirming the announcement, Parineeti said, “You don’t need to be an actress to dream of being a Disney princess!! I absolutely loved the first film, it’s my favourite animation film but never thought that I’d get to voice Anna. But of course the real cherry on the cake is that I’ve been cast in a film about sisters with my real life sister!! While dubbing we would keep laughing about the fact that we are actually like our characters in real life! Mimi didi is totally like Elsa and I’m totally like Anna! This is why this movie will always be special. I can’t wait for the audience response.”

With Elsa being filled with intrigue as to why was she born with magical powers, her sister Anna is the happy-go-lucky forever optimist. While the two characters are poles apart, the film is a perfect example of how opposites attract and bring out the best out of each other.

“With Elsa and Anna, both sisters, boasting their own fan following amongst young girls world over, having Priyanka and Parineeti to voice these two felt no less than perfect. From being just a character, Elsa has grown to be no less than a superhero that girls around the world now connect with. She, along with Anna, continue to empower girls owing to their powerful personalities. The bond between the two is so strong that we wanted to bring in a real sibling duo for these two roles. The chemistry that we are looking for is something that Priyanka and Parineeti bring with them and is sure to elevate the film-watching experience.” said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

