Priyanka, Shraddha, Deepika to Big B, Salman and SRK, Here are Most Followed Celebrity Social Media Handles

The popularity of a celebrity in the post-social media era is dependent on their following on online platforms. Fans use platforms like Twitter and Instagram to connect with the celebrity who they admire. Let us take a look at Indian celebrity accounts on Twitter and Instagram with the maximum fan following.

Amitabh Bachchan

With 44.8 million followers, the handle @SrBachchan is one of the most followed Twitter accounts in India. The veteran actor even follows a serial number for all his tweets. Known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Big B continues to wow the audience with his performance.

Salman Khan

The ‘Bhaijaan’ of B-town enjoys a following of 41.8 million. During the coronavirus lockdown, Salman has entertained his online family by sharing glimpses from his daily routine.

Shah Rukh Khan

Just after Salman, it is Bollywood’s Badshah who is the fourth most followed Twitter account in India. He has a following of 41.4 million. Shahrukh’s ‘Ask SRK’ sessions are extremely popular on the platform and continue to be a source of joy for fans.

Akshay Kumar

Trailing behind SRK is Khiladi Kumar with 40 million followers. Akshay often uses the platform for the promotion of his films and sometimes, for expressing his thoughts on general issues.

After Twitter, here is the list of top five Instagram handles of Indian celebrities.

Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has more than 83.2 million followers on the photo and video sharing app. Virat is active on the platform and shares mostly photos and videos from his professional life. He sometimes shares pictures with wife Anushka Sharma who is a Bollywood star.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Bollywood star who is often seen in Hollywood projects has a following of 59 million. Priyanka’s popularity rose after she started working in TV series Quantico. She is married to American singer Nick Jonas and often shares glimpses of her life with fans.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha has a surprisingly high fan following on the app. She is followed by 57.2 million fans. Her relatable videos are said to be the reason behind her popularity on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone

She is followed by over 52.4 million fans and is the fourth most followed Indian celebrity on the app. Deepika often shares posts related to her films on her account.

Alia Bhatt

The versatile actress is followed by over 50.4 million people. Alia’s choice of films and her roles have made her a popular actress in Bollywood since her debut in 2012 with the film Student of the Year.