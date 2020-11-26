Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi's Mountain Wedding Begins with Mehendi Night

Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli is tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi in Dehradun today. Ahead of the big day, actor-dancer Vandana posted a black and white photo from her Mehendi night to announce that the wedding festivities have begun.

Vandana posted her backshot showing her mehendi look in black and white. She is seen wearing a printed lehenga, with a heavy pair of earrings and both her hands adorned with mehendi. In the caption, she revealed the hashtag for their mountain wedding.

"And it has began. Mehndi night. #thevanforpriye," she captioned the image. Priyanshu, who is yet to post anything from his wedding celebrations, commented, "Wokay then beautiful its time," alongwith several happy emojis.

The couple will be tying the knot in Priyanshu's hometown Dehradun. It will be a small wedding with 50 guests, following all safety norms. They will reportedly have a reception in Mumbai in December.

The wedding was long overdue, as the couple wanted to get married earlier this year. But the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to postpone the date.

The couple met in Mumbai and started dating while working in Vaibhavi Merchant's stage musical Taj Express, in which they played lead roles. They've been dating for seven years now.