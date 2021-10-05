Priyanshu Painyuli on Playing an Army Officer in Rashmi Rocket: Wanted to Make My Father Proud

Priyanshu Painyuli became a household name after Mirzapur 2 and his character’s catchphrase found a special place in our vocab. The actor had previously appeared in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, and every time, he has shown a different shade of himself as a performer. Asked whether he thinks that the audience is giving him due recognition for the diversity he has displayed, he says that people now recognise him for his characters.

“The attempt has been to play diverse, different roles and just get into a character and enjoy it. I don’t want to repeat any character which I’ve done before. You want to approach every project differently and get into a new kind of costume, a new look and a new setup for it. And then I was amazed that people came to me and asked, ‘Aren’t you the one who played Robin and Bhavesh Joshi? Oh, you also played Aamir Asif in Extraction!’ and this gives me an immense boost. When my characters have left an impression and people remember them. I have become more confident that yes, I can approach different characters. And I’m hoping that even the directors and the producers are trusting that."

His upcoming film Rashmi Rocket will see him in yet another new avatar - an army officer. Priyanshu says that playing an army man was the most special thing for him, but as someone who comes from a family of army men, it was also a challenge for him to portray them accurately.

“I did not want to go wrong at all, because coming from an army background, I don’t want to give them one chance of pointing out that this certain thing was not done like an army officer. So that was challenging, to play the part to the tee, and to make my father proud of that. I have also played the character different and real, in the sense that we did not make him the typical army officer one has seen in films before."

The actor further added, “He is supposed to be softer, much kinder, and when he’s off the uniform or doing a romantic scene, I don’t play him like an army man at all. I’ve played him shy, he talks less, but he means a lot. Also, I had to put on some weight to look fit, for which I had to train for a couple of months."

The film talks about hyperandrogenism and gender testing subjected to female athletes. In addition to being a new theme explored in Bollywood, the topic itself was new to the cast members. Priyanshu said, “The main topic here is gender equality, and I wasn’t aware of this (gender verification test). So we researched about this topic, and the more I got to learn about this, I realized how humiliating it is. It is shocking that it still exists to humiliate any women athlete in regards to their gender. I then realize this is a story that needs to be told and be made into a film."

Talking of his co-star and on-screen wife Taapsee, Priyanshu jokingly mentioned that working with the actress is like, “You are in NASA and you are working with a Rocket. We have had to match up to her energy. I learnt to be dedicated and hard-working from her. We used to discuss our scenes together on sets, and I really want to work with her more."

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

