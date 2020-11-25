Priyanshu Painyuli to Tie the Knot with Long-time Girlfriend in Dehradun on November 26

Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend, actor-dancer Vandana Joshi on November 26. The couple will be tying the knot in Priyanshu's hometown Dehradun. It will be a small wedding with 50 guests, following all safety norms. They will reportedly have a reception in Mumbai in December.

The wedding was long overdue, as the couple wanted to get married earlier this year. But the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to postpone the date, reported Hindustan Times.

"We were thinking of getting married early this year but didn't have a date in mind and then Covid happened. So we had to change our plans but we didn't want to postpone the wedding. We thought why not end the year on a happy note," Priyanshu said.

The couple met in Mumbai and started dating while working in Vaibhavi Merchant's stage musical Taj Express, in which they played lead roles.

The sangeet and cocktail ceremony is being held today, and on Friday there will be a reception in Dehradun. Vandana is from Delhi and they were planning a reception there, but it has been put on hold given the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

"We would be returning to Mumbai in the first week of December and sometime in the next week we will have a small reception in Mumbai for our industry friends," Priyanshu said.

Priyanshu made his acting debut with Manuja Tyagi's movie Love At First Sight. In 2018, he featured in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He was most recently seen as Robin (Radhesyam) in Mirzapur Season 2.