Pro-Kannada Body Seeks Ban on Boyz 3, Submits Memorandum To Police

Boyz 3, directed by Vishal Sakharam Devrukhakar, released this week and has received appreciation from critics. The film has also courted controversy after objections from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro Kannada group.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike demanded that Boyz 3 should not be released in Belagavi claiming that it insults Kannada language and Karnataka police. The organization also took strong objection over some dialogues in this film.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike said that dialogues in this movie can be detrimental to the peaceful environment of Belagavi.They have submitted police commissioner a memorandum for banning Boyz 3. Belagavi Yuva Vedike and other organizations have also signed this memorandum.

There are reports that this demand for ban is likely to reignite the Belagavi border dispute between organisations in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

It remains to be seen that if Boyz 3 is banned? Boyz 3 narrates the story of Dhungya, Kabir and Dhairya who set out on a journey. On this journey, they found a companion in Keerti. Actors Parth Bhalerao, Sumant Shinde, and Pratik Lad have essay pivotal roles and impressed audience in Boyz 3. Vidhula Chougule, Samir Choughule, Girish Kulkarni, Madhavi Juvekar and others also enacted important characters.

Previous 2 instalments of Boyz franchise received a lot of appreciation from audience. Boyz revolved around story of Kabir who shares a difficult relationship with his mother Gayatri. She has not revealed anything about Kabir’s father which does not go well with him. Kabir is sent to a boarding school where he makes friends with Dhairya and Dhungya.

Boyz 2 focuses on how Kabir, Dhairya and Dhungya fight for the rights of juniors. Due to this, they soon get into altercation with seniors. Parth, Kishori Ambiye, Onkar Bhojane compelling performances were major highlight of this film.

