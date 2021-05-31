Producer Ajit Thakur Alleges Blackmail After Model Accuses Him of Rape, Molestation

An FIR based on a complaint made by former model and songwriter of rape molestation naming 9 members of the Hindi film industry was filed on Monday. The FIR has named Bollywood actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani, photographer Colston Julian, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, and Anirban Das Blah who is the co-founder of talent management company Kwan. Others named in the FIR include, Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurujyot Singh and Vishnu Wardhan Induri.

Now, producer Ajit Thakur has denied the claims, an has alleged blackmail from the former model. In a statement through ETimes through his lawyer, he said, “The allegations made against me are false, malicious and motivated. It is nothing more than an attempt to smear my reputation. In fact, I have evidence that indicates that the complainant was attempting to blackmail myself amongst several others and when her attempts failed, she resorted to registering an FIR with baseless allegations. I will take all the necessary legal action against her and I am certain that truth will prevail”.

Meanwhile, according to the FIR, the victim claims that the incidents of alleged sexual harassment have taken place since 2015. No arrests have been made yet.

According to the FIR copy accessed by CNNNews18, it states that Jackky Bhagnani molested the victim in Bandra, Nikhil Kamat harassed the complainant at a plush hotel in Santacruz. It also claims that Sheel Gupta allegedly sexually harassed the model in a building in Andheri in 2015. The FIR copy also mentions that photographer Colston Julian raped the complainant multiple times between 2014 and 2018.

A senior IPS officer said that the accused have been booked under the sections 378 (N), 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

